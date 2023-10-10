Class evacuated at BCCC after smoke from malfunctioning heat strip

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A class was evacuated Monday night from Beaufort County Community College after a malfunctioning heat strip spread smoke inside the building.

It happened in the ceiling above the stage in the Continuing Education Building Auditorium melting nearby insulation, causing smoke inside around 7:30 p.m.

An evening class taking place in the building was safely evacuated, and there were no injuries.

Firefighters from Bunyan Volunteer Fire Department and Washington Fire and Rescue extinguished the smoldering insulation.

The building will remain closed until heating equipment can be inspected to ensure safety.

The Continuing Education Building houses programs such as personal enrichment, GED, cooking, and small business workshops.

Students who attend classes in the building should check with their instructors on the status of their class.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.