Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies staying mostly sunny today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly sunny skies will be back today thanks to a fading high pressure system. Temperatures will finish slightly warmer than the low 70s of yesterday, reaching the mid to upper 70s in the mid-afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will push itself across the Virginia and North Carolina today, leading to a slight chance of a few isolated showers. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. That southwesterly flow will help push cloud cover back towards the East overnight into Wednesday morning.

The increased cloud cover Wednesday will lead to rain showers covering up the Crystal Coast late Wednesday night through Thursday. The showers will stall south of New Bern, keeping Pirate fans at Dowdy-Ficklen dry. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will hold in the mid to upper 70s before climbing to the low 80s Friday and Saturday.

The climbing temperatures at the tail end of the week will come with a better chance of widespread showers. Light to moderate showers will be possible Saturday as a cold front moves overhead. The rain will be clear of ENC by Sunday, allowing cooler air to flow in, dropping Sunday’s temperatures into the low 70s. Even cooler weather will follow Monday and Tuesday as highs are expected to reach the upper 60s.

