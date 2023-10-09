Zach’s First Alert Forecast: More Nice Weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even as we warm back to average for this time of year, mornings stay cool and afternoons comfortable. We’ll be back in the upper 40s/low 50s tonight. A disturbance to the north may bring a few clouds and sprinkles north of US 64 on Thursday. Most stay dry as highs return to the 70s. By the end of the week, highs will be back to around 80 degrees ahead of another weekend cold front.

As for rain chances, we’ll have to watch trends and timing closely. A storm system to our south may bring showers and light rain Thursday morning to the Crystal Coast. Right now, rain isn’t expected to pass north of New Bern through the day and skies will clear quickly through the afternoon. The ECU game looks dry with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds and rain chances arrive for the weekend with a cold front. Rain looks light on Saturday and the timing is still in question. So don’t cancel plans, just be ready to be flexible. Sunday looks much drier and cooler as our next round of fall air arrives.

