What to know about picking the right pumpkin this fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fall is finally here, and for many that means hitting the pumpkin patches to enjoy fall activities.

Whether you’re carving them, eating them, or decorating them, it’s important to keep in mind what goes into making the crop each year.

The Pitt County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent Matt Stevens says that climate and weather play a huge role in the health of pumpkins and affect pumpkin crops.

He says pumpkins are mature and ready to be harvested this time of year, yet the heat and humidity are the biggest challenges farmers here in ENC face.

However, the cooler weather can still affect the crops.

“The weather over the next month or so is going to determine the shelf life after their harvest, said Stevens. “Pumpkins, the fruit itself, are cold tolerant to about 28 degrees or so, so if we have a hard frost and you have a pumpkin on your porch, it’ll most likely be damaged. They’ll survive cold temperatures above 28 degrees reasonably well.”

The horticulture agent says the lack of rain can also affect pumpkins as well.

“Farmers have to navigate that. When we have periods of dry weather, that gives us another complication, said Stevens. “We have hot and dry weather, periods without rain in the summer that can stress the crops, so farmers have to navigate all of those types of things.”

Pumpkins can last for a few months after being harvested. However, if you carve a pumpkin, that will cause the pumpkin to deteriorate faster.

Stevens also says it’s important for the shelf-life of the pumpkin to make sure the stem of the pumpkin isn’t damaged, meaning to be careful when picking pumpkins and decorating them.

Many pumpkin patches in the area have been open since mid-September and will remain open until the first of November.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.