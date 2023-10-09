Section of Highway 33 in Pitt County closing this week

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of a busy Eastern Carolina highway will be closed for several days this week for construction.

The Department of Transportation says Highway 33, just outside of Grimesland near Mobley’s Bridge Road, will be shut down Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Crews will be replacing a pipe underneath the highway with a larger one that will better carry water in storms.

Traffic will be detoured onto Mobley’s Bridge Road, Galloway Street, and Chicod Street.

