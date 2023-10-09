Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer start to the week will transition to increasing clouds and showers by the weekend

The chilly start will fade as highs reach the low 70s
Russell James WITN
Russell James WITN(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coldest air of the season so far, will begin to loosen its grip over the east this afternoon as daytime high gradually warm up to the 60s and 70s. Winds will be of light nature, coming in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The southwesterly flow will allow for gradual warming through much of this week.

Cloud cover will creep back over Eastern NC on Wednesday, becoming partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, a coastal disturbance will pair up with an additional inland system, boosting rain chances through the weekend. Rain showers will be isolated and brief on Thursday and Friday before more organized showers show up on Saturday. Rainfall totals for most will likely end up near half an inch. A few drizzle spots will be possible Sunday morning, however most will stay dry to wrap up the weekend. Highs will go from the mid 70s Friday and Saturday down to the upper 60s Sunday and the following Monday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies come with cool temps
First Alert Forecast October 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 9, 2023
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear, breezy and chilly conditions tonight will lead to warmer temperatures on Monday
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear, breezy and chilly conditions tonight will lead to warmer...
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear, breezy and chilly conditions tonight will lead to warmer temp