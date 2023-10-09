Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer start to the week will transition to increasing clouds and showers by the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coldest air of the season so far, will begin to loosen its grip over the east this afternoon as daytime high gradually warm up to the 60s and 70s. Winds will be of light nature, coming in from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The southwesterly flow will allow for gradual warming through much of this week.

Cloud cover will creep back over Eastern NC on Wednesday, becoming partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, a coastal disturbance will pair up with an additional inland system, boosting rain chances through the weekend. Rain showers will be isolated and brief on Thursday and Friday before more organized showers show up on Saturday. Rainfall totals for most will likely end up near half an inch. A few drizzle spots will be possible Sunday morning, however most will stay dry to wrap up the weekend. Highs will go from the mid 70s Friday and Saturday down to the upper 60s Sunday and the following Monday.

