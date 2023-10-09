Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear, breezy and chilly conditions tonight will lead to warmer temperatures on Monday

By Russell James
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Persistent northerly breezes, clear skies and a dry airmass in place will support an environment capable of cooling quickly down into the lower 40s this evening. Coastal locations may be a touch warmer in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but the breezy conditions will make the air temperature feel cooler than the actual reading.

Once we head into sunrise, temperatures will gradually begin to warm up as surface heating and light breezes bring temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest at around 10 to 15 mph. By midweek, a disturbance could develop in the Gulf of Mexico, increasing clouds and the chance for a few showers late Thursday and into Friday morning. A secondary storm system is expected to move in from the west Friday night through the first half of the weekend, increasing rain chances while also traversing the next cold front across Eastern NC.

The tropics are mostly quiet with the exception of a disturbance along the coast of Africa. The disturbance has a 40 percent to develop within the next 48 hours and an 80 percent to develop in the next seven days. The next name on the list is Sean.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

