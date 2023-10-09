Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Powerball Jackpot hits $1.55 billion

Powerball jackpot $1.5 billion
Powerball jackpot $1.5 billion(NC Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Somebody could become very wealthy tonight if they hit the Powerball jackpot which lottery officials say is now the fourth largest jackpot in lottery history.

With no winning ticket sold on Saturday, the jackpot soared to $1.55 billion on Monday. Officials said Saturday’s drawing marked the 34th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner.

“It truly is an amazing run for Powerball and, if it ends tonight, let’s hope it ends with a jackpot winner in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Another great thing about a Powerball run like this is the more than $25 million raised so far for education programs in the state.”

Lottery officials said that in Saturday’s drawing two different tickets in North Carolina matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. One of the tickets added Power Play and tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit. The winning tickets came from:

  • A $3 Power Play ticket from the Duck Thru on South N.C. 581 in Spring Hope that won $150,000
  • ·A $2 ticket from the Speedway on Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane that won $50,000

A winner tonight could claim the prize as a $1.55 billion annuity or $679.8 million in cash.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack

Latest News

The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Mumfest 2023
Mumfest returning to historic downtown New Bern this weekend
Greenville police ID apparent homicide victim
Greenville police ID apparent homicide victim
The Department of Transportation says Highway 33, just outside of Grimesland near Mobley’s...
Section of Highway 33 in Pitt County closing this week