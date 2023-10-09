Powerball Jackpot hits $1.55 billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Somebody could become very wealthy tonight if they hit the Powerball jackpot which lottery officials say is now the fourth largest jackpot in lottery history.

With no winning ticket sold on Saturday, the jackpot soared to $1.55 billion on Monday. Officials said Saturday’s drawing marked the 34th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner.

“It truly is an amazing run for Powerball and, if it ends tonight, let’s hope it ends with a jackpot winner in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Another great thing about a Powerball run like this is the more than $25 million raised so far for education programs in the state.”

Lottery officials said that in Saturday’s drawing two different tickets in North Carolina matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. One of the tickets added Power Play and tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit. The winning tickets came from:

A $3 Power Play ticket from the Duck Thru on South N.C. 581 in Spring Hope that won $150,000

·A $2 ticket from the Speedway on Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane that won $50,000

A winner tonight could claim the prize as a $1.55 billion annuity or $679.8 million in cash.

