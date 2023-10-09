Advertise With Us
Pitt County road closes Tuesday morning for pipe replacement

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Holland Road in Pitt County will be closed Tuesday morning to allow the Department of Transportation to replace the drainage pipe.

The DOT said that the temporary fix was not successful and the pipe was deteriorating, so the road will have to close to fully replace the pipe. Road crew workers will shut down the roadway near Floyd Harris Road tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen later this month.

Traffic will be detoured onto Floyd Harris Road and Porter Road to access either side of Holland Road. Drivers should use caution near the worksite and allow time for delays in their commute.

