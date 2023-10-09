Advertise With Us
Neighborhood coordinates Halloween displays to transform street into Barbieland

A Utah neighborhood coordinated their Halloween displays to incorporate the Barbie theme. (Source: Kenzie's Events/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Gray News) – A neighborhood in Utah has transformed into Barbieland for Halloween, with a dozen homes participating in the fun.

The Daybreak neighborhood in the town of South Jordan managed to get 12 homeowners to coordinate their Halloween displays to incorporate the Barbie theme.

Party stylist company Kenzie’s Events posted a video to TikTok showing off all the houses they worked on, saying that the neighborhood has become a popular destination in October known for its decorations. This year, the neighbors wanted to coordinate a Barbieland theme.

“When all the neighbors decide to turn their neighborhood into Barbieland!” Kenzie’s Events captioned the TikTok video. “I loved helping with some of these projects.”

Each house has a different concept, while all keeping within the Barbieland theme.

The house concepts include:

  1. Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House, with cowboy décor and elements of the Old West
  2. Barbie Graveyard, complete with Barbie skeletons, pink coffins, and pink gravestones (with one honoring Barbie creator Ruth Handler)
  3. Weird Barbie, with abstract configurations full of rainbow colors
  4. Classic Barbie Dreamhouse, with tons of pink décor, a Barbie closet stocked full of pink clothes, and a vanity mirror and chair for Barbie to get ready
  5. Haunted Barbie, which mixes classic Halloween elements like skeletons and ghosts with pops of Barbie pink
  6. Disco Barbie, an ode to the movie’s dance scene, featuring a pink DJ station and disco ball
  7. Pool Barbie, with inflatable pool toys, flamingos, and even a pink waterslide
  8. “Hi Barbie!” house with cardboard cutouts of actors from the movie
  9. Beach Barbie, complete with pink fishing nets, beach balls and flamingos
  10. Barbie Barn, with bales of hay, pink cowgirl hats and flags, and pink pumpkins
  11. Classic Barbie, with pink Adirondack chairs on the front porch, pink lanterns and flowers
  12. Real World House, an undecorated home with a sign that says “Real World This Way,” signifying the departure of Barbieland

The Daybreak neighborhood is certainly on trend with the Barbieland theme, as the Halloween & Costume Association anticipates Barbie to be the top costume of 2023.

The neighborhood is located about 22 miles south of Salt Lake City.

