Mumfest returning to historic downtown New Bern this weekend

Mumfest 2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend.

MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 14th in the streets of downtown New Bern. Saturday will kick off at 10a.m. and end at 6:30p.m. Amusement ride hours have been extended until 8pm on Saturday. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as live music, King BMX stunt shows, trampoline performers, and more. Activities will go through Sunday, Oct. 15th from 10a.m. to 5p.m.

The event is offering free festival shuttle between Lawson Creek Park and the main entrance at Broad Street and Hancock Street every 15 minutes at the times below:

Saturday: 9:30a.m. to 8:30p.m.

Sunday: 9:30a.m. to 5:30p.m.

The MumFest 2023 Concert featuring Sugar Ray will be on Oct. 21st and will begin at 6p.m.

For a full list of events or for more information, visit their website here.

