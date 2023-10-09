Advertise With Us
Middle school student publishes book about living with autism

Ziggy and his mom, Ashanti Williams, holding newly published book.
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy here in the east is now a published author with a very important message to tell.

Xzavier (Ziggy) Williams, with the help of his mom, Ashanti Williams published “Ziggy’s Super Brain”; a book about the challenges and unique strengths that come with being autistic, something Ziggy knows first-hand.

“I want kids to know what it’s like to have autism and that it is okay to be unique in your own special way,” Ziggy said.

According to Ziggy’s mom, Ziggy approached her one day with the idea of writing this book to describe to people what it is like living with autism but more importantly, how he overcomes these challenges every day.

“It touches on, I guess almost everything he went through and what he goes through on a daily basis, as far as sensory overload and how he feels when other kids pick on him and talk about him and he just wants other kids to know to be nice to one another and be kind,” Ashanti Williams said.

According to Ziggy’s mom, she and her son have gained a lot of support from those at Farmville Middle School, where Ziggy’s book is now on display for other kids to read.

“I am super proud of Ziggy, I have been watching him grow up physically but also watching him grow up with communication and exceed through the years,” Farmville Middle School Principal, Jeremiah Miller said.

Ziggy and his mom also founded a non-profit called “An Autastic Dream.” They hope to raise money for those with autism and to hopefully open up a sensory center in Farmville for those with autism.

