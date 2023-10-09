Advertise With Us
Local businesses anticipate financial influx of MumFest crowds

By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Anticipation builds for one of the biggest festivals here in the east.

Mumfest is coming to the downtown streets of New Bern this Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15. The festival is a chance to enjoy beautiful Mum displays, enjoy fresh food, and enjoy live music.

But it is also a big economic boost for local businesses.

“Tremendously. Everybody gets all pumped up about Mumfest we’re getting stuff every single day but we ramp up considerably at the front forefront because we have to get a lot of our merchandise ready for it we got a lot of tourists that come in for the Mumfest but we also have a lot of the town in the city itself that come in that typically don’t come downtown as often so it’s it’s great to have,” said Surf, Wind, & Fire manager Jill Maxwell.

“I mean yeah you know we definitely it’s all hands on deck definitely start prepping early we we order a little bit heavier obviously and we’ll probably have double the staff you know on the day shifts,” said Harry’s Blind Tiger manager Dave Schaeffer.

“We’ve been open less than a year, so this is our first Mumfest here we’re going to be prepared,” added head chef Jack Melson.

WITN is a proud sponsor of MumFest. We will be speaking with different members of the event staff and people throughout the community all week, as we get closer to the big weekend of events.

