HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats comfort food, meteorology & Sammy Davis Jr Doppelganger!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.”

Just so you know, the “N.C.” does NOT stand for North Carolina but instead “Natalie and Charlie.” Clever right? :)

It’s a segment where YOU the viewer get to ask the questions and WE answer them!

In this week’s case, while ENC AT THREE’s Charlie Ironmonger fills in for Jim Howard on the morning show over the next few days --- Russell James will be filling in here so that means that he’s answering some questions too.

View the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air...

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Judson Simpson, Bob Bailey and Lauren B Richardson for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday.)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.