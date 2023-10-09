Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats comfort food, meteorology & Sammy Davis Jr Doppelganger!

Russell James helps answer this week’s questions
Help me, N.C.! (w/ Russell) - Oct. 9
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.”

Just so you know, the “N.C.” does NOT stand for North Carolina but instead “Natalie and Charlie.” Clever right? :)

It’s a segment where YOU the viewer get to ask the questions and WE answer them!

In this week’s case, while ENC AT THREE’s Charlie Ironmonger fills in for Jim Howard on the morning show over the next few days --- Russell James will be filling in here so that means that he’s answering some questions too.

View the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air...

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Judson Simpson, Bob Bailey and Lauren B Richardson for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday.)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

Latest News

Paisley Grayson
Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Durham girl
Help me, N.C.! (w/ Russell) - Oct. 9
Help me, N.C.! (w/ Russell) - Oct. 9
Ziggy and his mom, Ashanti Williams, holding newly published book.
Middle school student publishes book about living with autism
Catherine Ferrell
111 Candles- A Catherine Ferrell Birthday Celebration