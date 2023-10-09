Advertise With Us
The Grifton Museum presents John Lawson Legacy Days on October 20th and 21st.
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The Grifton Historical Museum and Indian Village will present the John Lawson Legacy Days - a free, family-friendly event - at The Grifton Museum and Overlook Park from October 20th to 21st.

On Friday night, Mac Mcroy and The South Point Band will be featured.

On Saturday during the day, the Beaufort Pirate Invasion and Tuscarora Indians will be on site.

The event was named after John Lawson, an English surveyor, who played an important part in the history of Grifton and the surrounding towns.

He was killed by the Tuscarora Indians in Catechna in 1711.

This will be their 12th annual John Lawson Legacy Days, where they celebrate pioneer heritage.

The experience will be brought through history presentations, demonstrations, cannon firing, rope making, kids games, storytelling, and more.

