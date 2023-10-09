Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville police ID apparent homicide victim

Greenville police ID apparent homicide victim
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man found dead early Sunday in one Eastern Carolina city.

Greenville police say they are still awaiting the cause of death for Antonio Bond, of Windsor, but are investigating his death as an apparent homicide.

The 35-year-old man’s body was discovered around 9:20 Sunday morning after officers got a call of suspicious activity in the 900 block of Tyson Street.

While on the scene, they discovered the man’s body

Police say they have already developed strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack

Latest News

Greenville police ID apparent homicide victim
Greenville police ID apparent homicide victim
The Department of Transportation says Highway 33, just outside of Grimesland near Mobley’s...
Section of Highway 33 in Pitt County closing this week
Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
Weather impacts on pumpkin crops
What to know about picking the right pumpkin this fall season