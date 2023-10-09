Greenville police ID apparent homicide victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man found dead early Sunday in one Eastern Carolina city.

Greenville police say they are still awaiting the cause of death for Antonio Bond, of Windsor, but are investigating his death as an apparent homicide.

The 35-year-old man’s body was discovered around 9:20 Sunday morning after officers got a call of suspicious activity in the 900 block of Tyson Street.

While on the scene, they discovered the man’s body

Police say they have already developed strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.