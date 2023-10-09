ENC religious leaders have concerns for the future of Israel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - St. Paul Methodist Church Reverend Jim Harry just returned to Goldsboro after a trip to Israel last month, the latest of many trips to the Holy Land. Now Reverend Harry says he fears for those they know who are still in the Middle East.

“Their primary concern, and ours, was personal. Is Michael okay? Is Steve okay? Is Mike’s family okay? And of course, once we kind of got past that personally, it’s very difficult to divorce yourself from the scenes they showed,” said Harry.

Political science expert Hanna Kassab says this conflict has been going on for years, and unfortunately, he doesn’t see an end in sight.

“It’s not gonna be resolved very easily. There’s gonna be a lot of bloodshed on both sides. This is probably one of the most horrific events that could’ve happened for the state of Israel and the Palestinians,” said Kassab.

Kassab says that even if there is a resolution, the aftermath will still be an ongoing concern.

“My concern is for the people of Gaza and the people of Israel. How are we gonna move past that? How are they gonna move past that? How is the region ever going to be stable after this event? What is going to happen to the Palestinians, the children, the women and children,” said Kassab.

Rabbi Dawn Rose in Greenville said she once felt that peace was in the near future for the Middle East, but that has now been stripped away.

“There’s first great sadness because everything’s pushed back now, and we hoped and prayed for is even further away,” said Rabbi Rose with Bayt Shalom Congregation.

If you know anyone who may be affected by the attack, Rose says you should check on them.

“Be aware of us, and if you have Jewish friends, be aware of what they’re going through, and as you speak about Israel, be aware of our struggle,” said Rabbi Rose.

The White House says at least 11 Americans were killed in the attacks on Israel, with several still unaccounted for.

Professor Kassab said the U.S. is already sending the Sixth Fleet, which is a part of the U.S. Navy, to help Israel now that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war on Hamas.

