ECU women picked second, men picked fifth in AAC basketball preseason poll
Joyner, McNeal make first team, Felton makes second team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference holding its basketball media day Monday released its preseason polls for men and women.
The ECU women’s basketball team that won the AAC tournament last year saw star Danae McNeal picked as the AAC Preseason Player of the Year. The Pirates are picked to finish second this season.
McNeal and Former Farmville Central star Amiya Joyner made first team preseason all-conference.
The ECU men’s basketball team also saw RJ Felton make second team preseason all-conference.
The Pirates men’s squad is picked to finish 5th in the AAC this year.
