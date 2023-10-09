Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage

SMU at ECU Thursday at 7:30 PM
ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football game week as they host SMU Thursday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. They also announced a 2 P, kickoff for a week from Saturday when they host Charlotte for homecoming.

The Pirates have used their bye week to work on themselves and have shifted their focus now to beating a tough SMU team.

“Challenging opponent, SMU is a quality football team. They have had some quality wins this year and some tight losses to some very good opponents,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “So, big challenge Thursday night. Excited to be back in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Thursday night. The student body is always rowdy for these Thursday night games so really looking forward to the Boneyard rocking.”

The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

The Pirates also found out their Thanksgiving week game will be a Saturday game with time still to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

Latest News

ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage
ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage
ECU women's basketball wins three OT classic over Houston
ECU women picked second, men picked fifth in AAC basketball preseason poll
AJ Allmendinger
‘Dinger wins again at The Roval in NASCAR playoffs spoiler. Busch, Chastain, Keselowski, Wallace out
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half...
Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala travels home with team after going to hospital with neck injury