ECU football is facing a tough SMU team Thursday night, hopes for homefield crowd advantage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football game week as they host SMU Thursday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. They also announced a 2 P, kickoff for a week from Saturday when they host Charlotte for homecoming.

The Pirates have used their bye week to work on themselves and have shifted their focus now to beating a tough SMU team.

“Challenging opponent, SMU is a quality football team. They have had some quality wins this year and some tight losses to some very good opponents,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “So, big challenge Thursday night. Excited to be back in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Thursday night. The student body is always rowdy for these Thursday night games so really looking forward to the Boneyard rocking.”

The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

The Pirates also found out their Thanksgiving week game will be a Saturday game with time still to be determined.

