Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Frost Advisory out for select inland counties

The chilly start will warm up under sunny skies
First Alert Forecast October 9, 2023
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin and Pitt counties until 8 a.m. The cool air from this past weekend’s cold front will continue to spill into the East today. Skies will stay sunny from start to finish with sunrise temperatures starting in the 40s and finishing in the low 70s. A light southwesterly breeze will range between 4 to 8 mph this afternoon and increase in speed over the next few days. This will help push our daytime highs back into the mid 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Cloud cover will creep back over ENC skies on Wednesday and turn partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rain showers will be isolated and brief on Thursday and Friday before more organized showers show up on Saturday. Rainfall totals for most will likely end up near half an inch. A few drizzle spots will be possible Sunday morning, however most will stay dry to wrap up the weekend. Highs will go from the mid 70s Friday and Saturday down to the upper 60s Sunday and the following Monday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

