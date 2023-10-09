Advertise With Us
Carteret County drivers facing road closure today

(Source: MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a road in Carteret County will close for a pipe replacement today.

The section of Roberts Road in Newport, near Oak Grove Road, will close from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is replacing a drainage pipe.

Traffic will be detoured onto Nine Mile Road, None Foot Road, and U.S. 70.

NCDOT urges drivers to be cautious near the worksite.

