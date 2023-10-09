Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Billion-dollar Power Ball jackpot hits another milestone

1.55 billion dollars prize marks the third largest jackpot in Power Ball history.
1.55 billion dollars prize marks the third largest jackpot in Power Ball history.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The still-growing billion-dollar Powerball jackpot still awaits a winner, and some people are putting down big bucks hoping for that big payoff.

Abraham Rizek, the store owner said, “Had a guy come in this morning, play 312 dollars worth of Powerball tickets, I think it’s up to $1.5 billion so best of luck to him.”

Rizek says someone spending that much for one drawing is certainly one of the unique things he’s seen when it comes to the lottery in his 16 years in business.

Powerball has not had a jackpot winner in the last 34 drawings, making Monday night’s the first to have back-to-back jackpot cycles with billion-dollar grand prizes.

These peculiar circumstances with the Powerball make players more excited than usual.

Regulars say now might be the time to test your luck. Braxie Lee Cox, who has been coming to the same store to play for 20 years shared, “So, if you play though, you just might hit it.”

Players are buying tickets with big goals and ambitious plans in mind, even including store owners in those plans.

Bobby Hyman, a lottery ticket buyer told WITN, “If I hit the number, first thing I would bless them. number one, which I know they would get their cut by that so bless them and then I’d bless my loved ones. buy my mom a house and pay off all my bills.”

If there is a winner, the prize of $1.55 billion could be paid out annually over 30 years or in a lump sum of $679.8 million at once.

The odds of winning the jackpot are at 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

Latest News

A proposal banning mass balloon releases in the City of Greenville failed 4-3 Monday night with...
Greenville ban on mass balloon releases fails 4-3 with mayor’s vote
Mumfest is coming to the downtown streets of New Bern this Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15....
Local businesses anticipate financial influx of MumFest crowds
Middle school student publishes book about living with autism
Middle school student publishes book about living with autism
War in Israel
ENC religious leaders have concerns for the future of Israel