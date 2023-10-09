Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Durham girl

Paisley Grayson
Paisley Grayson(Durham PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the Triangle have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing child.

Durham police said Paisley Grayson is believed to be with Mitchell Grayson.

The girl is four years old, is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Paisley has orange hair, blue eyes and was wearing white jean shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

Mitchell Grayson is 37 years old, 5′11″ tall, weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black work pants. The man has tattoos on his leg, back, chest, and both arms.

Police said they left in a gray 2000 Chevy Astro van with North Carolina plate HFS-7433. It’s believed they are headed to Moravian Falls in Wilkes County. The van has “Take a picture it will last longer” written on the back.

Anyone with information should call Durham police at 919-560-4434, 911, or *HP.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle.
Man killed in Carteret County motorcycle crash identified; other driver charged
The body was found Sunday morning.
Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can
Greenville police are investigating a potential homicide on the 900 block of Tyson Street.
Greenville police investigating homicide
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

Latest News

HELP ME NC (ENC AT THREE)
HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats comfort food, meteorology & Sammy Davis Jr Doppelganger!
Help me, N.C.! (w/ Russell) - Oct. 9
Help me, N.C.! (w/ Russell) - Oct. 9
Ziggy and his mom, Ashanti Williams, holding newly published book.
Middle school student publishes book about living with autism
Catherine Ferrell
111 Candles- A Catherine Ferrell Birthday Celebration