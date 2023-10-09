Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Durham girl

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the Triangle have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing child.

Durham police said Paisley Grayson is believed to be with Mitchell Grayson.

The girl is four years old, is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Paisley has orange hair, blue eyes and was wearing white jean shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

Mitchell Grayson is 37 years old, 5′11″ tall, weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black work pants. The man has tattoos on his leg, back, chest, and both arms.

Police said they left in a gray 2000 Chevy Astro van with North Carolina plate HFS-7433. It’s believed they are headed to Moravian Falls in Wilkes County. The van has “Take a picture it will last longer” written on the back.

Anyone with information should call Durham police at 919-560-4434, 911, or *HP.

