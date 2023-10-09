111 Candles- A Catherine Ferrell Birthday Celebration

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks the birthday of a Durham woman that has outlived most North Carolinians and is still going strong.

Catherine Ferrell celebrated her 111th birthday alongside many friends and family at the First Baptist Church in Warsaw, NC. An incredible number of years, for an incredible lady with a long history of living well.

Catherine Ferrell might be 111 years old, but don’t let that fool you. She is still a vibrant and thoughtful woman who is not only a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother but is also a sister, aunt, and of course, devout Baptist.

“You can love everybody; you don’t have to live with everybody and that’s been my motto. If you mistreat me, I am not going to mistreat you back. Put you in the hands of the good lord and keep on moving and enjoy life, that’s right,” Ferrell said.

Born on this day, Ms. Ferrell’s story of being a super-centenarian, or being more than 110 years old is nothing new to her family and friends, but for the rest of us, she is a testament to living well. According to research, of those that live to 100, only 1 in a thousand of them may go on to surpass 110. Now take those odds and add a little grace, style, wisdom, and a whole lot of faith, and you have Catherine.

Ms. Fennell’s life has spanned the most remarkable world achievements, including the many challenges and conditions of American History in the 20th century. From prohibition to the creation of televisions, from telephones to cellphones, conflicts & wars to segregation and discrimination, Catherine Fennell has managed to uphold a positive and loving spirit, that is a testament to her faith and love of family.

“So, everything that I have seen and learned from her about this day is that her character, her morals, her values, her beliefs, it has really shown to be true,” Ferrell’s grandson, Jejuan Taylor said.

Ms. Ferrell’s life is full of memories, love, and loss, but her allegiance to the church, enjoying good food, and staying true to her heart have always been her principles for a good and very long life.

While researchers attribute living past 110 to having good DNA, upholding healthy living, positive social support, exercise, and eating well, one has to imagine that there just may be outside forces in the world playing a part here too. As for Catherine, well, I would guess that her birthdays are a testament to something positive for all of us.

Happy Birthday Catherine! And many, many more.

“I love everybody. I may not love what they do, but I love everybody,” Ferrell said.

