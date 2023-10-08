Rocky Mount Police Department spends quality time with their community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) had yet another Faith and Blue event in Divine Faith Baptist Church, Rocky Mount.

They hosted Community Day, which provided an opportunity for the community to come together and engage in various activities.

People who joined enjoyed food, health talks, voting information, and fellowship.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, the RMPD also attended the “Empowering the Minority Business Community” event at the train station.

RMPD shared, “We always look for ways to strengthen our ties with the community and support local initiatives!”

