Man killed in a fatal accident in Carteret County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

A man has lost his life in a tragic collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle on Highway 101 in Carteret County.

The accident happened just before noon on Sunday.

Witnesses at the scene, such as Bryan Sibley told WITN that a white pickup truck was turning east onto Highway 101 from Laurel Road.

A motorcyclist traveling west on Highway 101 was struck by the truck, causing him to lose his life nearly instantly.

Several people at the scene rushed to assist the man, but it was too late.

Dawn Russell, from South River, witnessed the accident as it happened.

She was visibly shaken, as she said, “I’ve cried, I’m sick. I’ll never forget it so; I pray for the family of him and pray for all of us because we’ve all seen it here. Everybody here, we’re all devastated. "

State Highway Patrol officers were on the scene to investigate.

The unidentified truck driver was being treated at the scene, for unknown injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.