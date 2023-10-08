Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville Police Investigating Homicide

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating a possible homicide.

At approximately 9:20 this morning, officers responded to the 900 block of Tyson Street to investigate a call of suspicious activity.

While on the scene, they discovered a deceased male. Although the investigation is still preliminary, the cause of death does not appear natural. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

Officers are still on scene canvassing the area and talking to potential witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Man killed in overnight shooting in Elizabeth City
Nimbus
Pine Knoll Shores aquarium announces death of beloved sea turtle Nimbus
Grand opening of new Healthcare Clinic in Plymouth after it was forced to close following...
Healthcare clinic opens 8 weeks after it was forced to close following Martin General Hospital
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Gas leak repair may cause water outages
Gas leak repair in Onslow Co. may cause water service interruptions
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1008
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1008
RMPD connects with community through community day.
Rocky Mount Police Department spends quality time with their community
Man killed in overnight shooting in Elizabeth City
Man killed in overnight shooting in Elizabeth City