Greenville Police Investigating Homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are investigating a possible homicide.

At approximately 9:20 this morning, officers responded to the 900 block of Tyson Street to investigate a call of suspicious activity.

While on the scene, they discovered a deceased male. Although the investigation is still preliminary, the cause of death does not appear natural. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

Officers are still on scene canvassing the area and talking to potential witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

