Gas leak repair in Onslow Co. may cause water service interruptions

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in Onslow County may notice problems with their water supply on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The Onslow Water and Sewer Authority reported a gas leak in the vicinity of 636 West Corbett Avenue in Swansboro.

They say customers may experience no water or low water pressure due to the repairs being performed.

ONWASA says they will issue boil advisories to the public if needed.

For more information, contact ONWASA at www.onwasa.com or call (910) 455-0722.

