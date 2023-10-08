Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A chilly start to the day will lead to ample sunshine; Staying mild after Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After a chilly start to the day, cooler than average temperatures and a mostly sunny skies will linger today. Winds will remain out of the north from 5-10 mph inland and 10-15 along the coast, where a few more clouds will be possible. Temperatures remain in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

With the start of a new week, more sun than clouds will be the theme, as temperatures will return back to seasonable highs in the low to mid 70s, and night time temperatures return back to the 50s to low 60s.

Increasing clouds arrive by Thursday afternoon, as an area of low pressure could develop in the Gulf of Mexico and bring the area a chance of rain late Friday night and going into Saturday, as the kick off to MumFest begins this coming weekend.

As of now, showers look like they will depart out by Sunday, leaving behind a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures dropping back to the 60s as daytime highs.

