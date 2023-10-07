Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Big changes this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy the humidity tonight and parts of Saturday because much of the next 8 days looks cool and dry. No significant changes tonight. We’ll wake up in the 60s on Saturday as temperatures rise. Some will make it to around 70 degrees, others could make it close to 80 degrees before the cold front arrives. As the front moves west to east, it’ll bring a line of showers and light rain. You should only have to deal with an hour or two of rain before the skies clear. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay below a quarter of an inch. Behind the front, temperatures start to fall as a northwest wind kicks into gear. We’ll be in the 50s by the late evening and 40s are expected almost area-wide Sunday morning. Sunshine only takes us into the 60s. Winds will swing around to the southwest Monday and Tuesday helping temperatures warm a little more despite cold starts in the 40s. By the end of the week, we’ll be back near 80 degrees with the chance of another system. Rain could be more beneficial and heavy with this system. Right now, Friday looks the wettest but that could change.

