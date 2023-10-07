Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WITN End Zone 2023 Week 8, Part Two

Tarboro wins battle of unbeatens, West Craven stays in lead in the conference, Northside claims “The Anchor”, and more
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 - WEEK 8 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

West Craven 20, Farmville Central 7

North Pitt 36, Ayden-Grifton 30

East Duplin 42, North Lenoir 0

James Kenan 49, Kinston 26

Tarboro 42, Perquimans 6

Northside-Beaufort County 34, Southside 12

Martin 35, Washington County 34

Parrott Academy 42, John Paul II 35

Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 26

WITN Scoreboard

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck at the intersection of Highway 13 and Frog Level Road sent one person to the hospital.
Pitt County accident sends two to the hospital
Stephen Mills is charged by deputies with inappropriately touching students.
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective
Nimbus
Pine Knoll Shores aquarium announces death of beloved sea turtle Nimbus
Curtis Davis mug
Kinston police find man with multiple orders for arrest
Fire crews said flames and smoke were showing from the home.
Early morning house fire in Goldsboro

Latest News

WITN End Zone Week 8 Part One
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 8, Part One
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 1
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 1
8th ranked J.H. Rose boys soccer earns double overtime victory at rival D.H. Conley
8th ranked J.H. Rose boys soccer earns double overtime victory at rival D.H. Conley