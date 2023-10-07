WITN End Zone 2023 Week 8, Part Two
Tarboro wins battle of unbeatens, West Craven stays in lead in the conference, Northside claims “The Anchor”, and more
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 - WEEK 8 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
West Craven 20, Farmville Central 7
North Pitt 36, Ayden-Grifton 30
East Duplin 42, North Lenoir 0
James Kenan 49, Kinston 26
Tarboro 42, Perquimans 6
Northside-Beaufort County 34, Southside 12
Martin 35, Washington County 34
Parrott Academy 42, John Paul II 35
Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 26
