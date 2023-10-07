Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Week 8, Part One

Havelock deals Jacksonville first loss, White Oak takes conference lead, Rose outlasts Conley
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 8 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Havelock 28, Jacksonville 17

J.H. Rose 39, D.H. Conley 29

White Oak 44, West Carteret 16

New Bern 61, Northside-Jacksonville 14

AREA SCORES

Clinton 56, Red Springs 15

Currituck County 37, Edenton Holmes 33

East Carteret 51, Jones County 0

East Duplin 42, North Lenoir 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 51, Camden County 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Rose Hill Union 8

Greene Central 30, Washington 20

Holly Ridge Dixon 26, Swansboro 20

North Pitt 36, Ayden-Grifton 30

Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 26

Pamlico County 70, Lejeune 20

Pasquotank County 27, Manteo 0

Princeton 51, Goldsboro 0

Richlands 26, Croatan 24

Martin CO-OP 35, Washington County 34

Southern Nash 68, Bunn 7

Southwest Onslow 50, South Lenoir 0

Tarboro 42, Perquimans 6

Warsaw Kenan 49, Kinston 26

West Craven 20, Farmville Central 7

Wilson Beddingfield 21, North Johnston 0

Wilson Fike 15, Pikeville Aycock 13

Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0

Wilson Prep 54, Gaston KIPP Pride 21

