WITN End Zone 2023 Week 8, Part One
Havelock deals Jacksonville first loss, White Oak takes conference lead, Rose outlasts Conley
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 8 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Havelock 28, Jacksonville 17
J.H. Rose 39, D.H. Conley 29
White Oak 44, West Carteret 16
New Bern 61, Northside-Jacksonville 14
AREA SCORES
Clinton 56, Red Springs 15
Currituck County 37, Edenton Holmes 33
East Carteret 51, Jones County 0
East Duplin 42, North Lenoir 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 51, Camden County 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Rose Hill Union 8
Greene Central 30, Washington 20
Holly Ridge Dixon 26, Swansboro 20
North Pitt 36, Ayden-Grifton 30
Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 26
Pamlico County 70, Lejeune 20
Pasquotank County 27, Manteo 0
Princeton 51, Goldsboro 0
Richlands 26, Croatan 24
Martin CO-OP 35, Washington County 34
Southern Nash 68, Bunn 7
Southwest Onslow 50, South Lenoir 0
Tarboro 42, Perquimans 6
Warsaw Kenan 49, Kinston 26
West Craven 20, Farmville Central 7
Wilson Beddingfield 21, North Johnston 0
Wilson Fike 15, Pikeville Aycock 13
Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0
Wilson Prep 54, Gaston KIPP Pride 21
