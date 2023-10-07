Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A chilly night ahead; sunshine expected through the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds and isolated showers earlier this afternoon will transition to clear skies accompanied with cold temperatures tonight.

As the front clears the coast, temperatures may take a drastic drop after sunset. We will go from the 60s and lower 70s, to the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise. We will have mostly sunny skies with scattered cloud cover along the coast.

After a chilly start to Monday, we will start to recover in warmer temperatures as winds begin to shift to the southwest. High pressure should keep us dry through Wednesday. Towards the end of the week, an area of low pressure may develop in the Gulf of Mexico and progress towards the Southeast US. Thus may increase cloud cover and rain chances heading into the weekend.

Right now, Friday looks the wettest but that could change.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.