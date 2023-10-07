Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man killed in overnight shooting in Elizabeth City

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Elizabeth City.

Police say at approximately 3:30 am they responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Maple Street.

When officers arrived, they located 22-year-old Cireq Boston from Edenton suffering from gunshot wounds.

Boston was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say this is an active investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck at the intersection of Highway 13 and Frog Level Road sent one person to the hospital.
Pitt County accident sends two to the hospital
Stephen Mills is charged by deputies with inappropriately touching students.
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective
Nimbus
Pine Knoll Shores aquarium announces death of beloved sea turtle Nimbus
Curtis Davis mug
Kinston police find man with multiple orders for arrest
Dave Roseby
New pictures released of missing Lenoir County man

Latest News

DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1007
DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1007
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 2
WITN Endzone Week 8 Part 2
NCEL 10-5-2023
NCEL 10-6-2023
NCEL 10-06-2023