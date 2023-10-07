Man killed in overnight shooting in Elizabeth City

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Elizabeth City.

Police say at approximately 3:30 am they responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Maple Street.

When officers arrived, they located 22-year-old Cireq Boston from Edenton suffering from gunshot wounds.

Boston was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say this is an active investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

