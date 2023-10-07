Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Morning fog will burn off to a few showers in the afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting off Saturday with a few areas of fog, then partly cloudy skies take over late morning. A few showers will move in the afternoon, as our cold front will be sweeping in today. Rainfall amounts will be less than a half of an inch. Areas will make it to around the mid 70 and others could make it close to 80 degrees.

As the front moves in overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid 40s, with clear skies. Sunday will start off on the cool side, as high temperatures will stay in the 60s, with sunny skies, and overnight lows back in the low to mid 40s.

After a chilly start to Monday, winds will swing around to start out the southwest, as that will help temperatures warm back up to the 70s, with a blend of clouds and sunshine. Overnight temperatures return back to the 50s. For the ECU home game, kickoff should be fine, as a few clouds will roll in the evening. Rain looks like to hold off as the end of the game nears.

Right now, Friday looks the wettest but that could change.

