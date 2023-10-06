Advertise With Us
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

