Tropical Update: Philippe impacting Bermuda Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the Friday 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Philippe continues to maintain winds of 50 mph, with gust up to 65 mph. It is currently moving to the north at 18 mph.

Philippe’s structure remains disorganized with most of the thunderstorms displaced to the southeast portion of the system. The storm will pass very close to the island of Bermuda Friday afternoon. Philippe may then impact Maine by late in the weekend as a post-tropical storm.

Philippe will pass very close to Bermuda Friday afternoon (maxuser | Jim Howard)

As we head through October, the frequency of storm development slows down significantly. However, that does not mean we need to let our guard down. October has also been known to produce some of the most well-known storms that have caused the most damage, such as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Michael in 2018.

Here is the tropical trends headed into late hurricane season. (maxuser | WITN)

As for other areas we are watching, there is small disturbance off the coast of Africa that has a 50 percent of developing as of the latest update. The next name on the list is Sean.

