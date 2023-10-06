Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tropical Update: Philippe impacting Bermuda Friday

The storm will become post tropical as it nears Maine on Sunday
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the Friday 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Philippe continues to maintain winds of 50 mph, with gust up to 65 mph. It is currently moving to the north at 18 mph.

Philippe’s structure remains disorganized with most of the thunderstorms displaced to the southeast portion of the system. The storm will pass very close to the island of Bermuda Friday afternoon. Philippe may then impact Maine by late in the weekend as a post-tropical storm.

Philippe will pass very close to Bermuda Friday afternoon
Philippe will pass very close to Bermuda Friday afternoon(maxuser | Jim Howard)

As we head through October, the frequency of storm development slows down significantly. However, that does not mean we need to let our guard down. October has also been known to produce some of the most well-known storms that have caused the most damage, such as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Michael in 2018.

Here is the tropical trends headed into late hurricane season.
Here is the tropical trends headed into late hurricane season.(maxuser | WITN)

As for other areas we are watching, there is small disturbance off the coast of Africa that has a 50 percent of developing as of the latest update. The next name on the list is Sean.

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we track the remaining name storms this hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

Latest News

Fire crews said flames and smoke were showing from the home.
Early morning house fire in Goldsboro
Highway Patrol cruiser
Troopers actively investigating Pitt County collision
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns tonight
Shopping deals are here for the holiday season
Shopping deals are back in time just ahead of the holiday season