Troopers actively investigating Pitt County collision

Highway Patrol cruiser
Highway Patrol cruiser(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says it is actively investigating a collision that happened Friday morning.

Highway Patrol says they were called to a collision around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and Frog Level Road in Pitt County this morning.

WITN’s News Director, Clay Bauman, says drivers on Frog Level Road were being turned around before getting to Highway 13.

Stay with WITN as updates and developments are made available.

