Shopping deals are back in time just ahead of the holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season is quickly approaching which for many means spending and giving, and a few big box stores are holding some big deals.

Target, Amazon, and Walmart are touting deals, discounts, and undeniable opportunities for shopping this week and next week.

This year, Orbelo is showing that over 60% of shoppers will spend more than $250.

Target Circle week started October 1st and will last through the 7th. They have deals on anything from clothes, and home decor, to even Halloween costumes. To take advantage of saving money on all the things you love, you’ll need to make sure you’re a Target Circle member.

October 9th to 12th is also Walmart’s Deal Week for the holiday season. Various discounts will take place both online and in stores.

Amazon Prime Day is also happening on October 10th and 11th, and to take advantage of Prime Day, you’ll want to make sure you’re a Prime member.

Last year holiday shopping sales totaled $936.3 billion, according to Orbelo.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.