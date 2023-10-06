Search for Martin County interim manager in full swing

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Commissioners in one Eastern Carolina county gathered Thursday night for a special called meeting following the recent resignation of their county manager.

Last week, Martin County Manager James Bennett shared his desire to resign after a lawsuit said that he received several unapproved pay raises.

The county has since been on the hunt for an interim manager but has yet to find the right person for the job. The county and community believe diligence and precision are vital in the quick search as Bennett’s last day is on October 31st.

The special called meeting was mostly in closed session, but it didn’t keep residents from making signs to express their feelings about Bennett’s alleged actions.

Martin County Human Resource Director Donna Zube says finding Bennett’s replacement won’t be an overnight process.

“They will be required to send resumes and applications directly to me. No one will have those until all five commissioners have them at once,” Zube said. “Hopefully we’ll have one hired before the end of the month.”

The county also addressed recent public records requests from citizens at the meeting. They want people to understand that certain documents and electronic requests are easier to release than others.

The county says the requests have been in reference to everything that’s happened over the last two months from the Martin General Hospital closure to Bennett’s alleged pay raises.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.