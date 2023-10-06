Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Ophelia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia approached our state, a foster mom found this little, lost, and lonely kitten outside her door.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Ophelia, calico/ tabby was rescued just before the storm hit.

SG4F says the savvy little girl is now safe and sound as she spends her days with other kittens and cats, surrounded by love and comfort.

She is playful and very loving. She enjoys snuggling beneath her foster mom’s chin and “purring like a motor.” She’s sure to make some family very happy.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, but for the rest of the year, SG4F says the adoption fee is waived for cats 6 months and older.

A good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and microchipped.

