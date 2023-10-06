Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Ophelia

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Ophelia
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Ophelia(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia approached our state, a foster mom found this little, lost, and lonely kitten outside her door.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Ophelia, calico/ tabby was rescued just before the storm hit.

SG4F says the savvy little girl is now safe and sound as she spends her days with other kittens and cats, surrounded by love and comfort.

She is playful and very loving. She enjoys snuggling beneath her foster mom’s chin and “purring like a motor.” She’s sure to make some family very happy.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, but for the rest of the year, SG4F says the adoption fee is waived for cats 6 months and older.

A good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and microchipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

Latest News

Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
David Smitherman was sworn in as Interim Onslow County Manager during an Oath of Office...
Onslow County welcomes interim county manager
Greenville PD NNO Promo Photo
Eastern Carolina police departments host National Night Out
Eastern Carolina police departments host National Night Out
Eastern Carolina police departments host National Night Out
International Game Technology company donated STEM items to the YMCA fpr an After School...
Tech partnership brings new computer lab to YMCA