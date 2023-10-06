Pine Knoll Shores aquarium announces death of beloved sea turtle Nimbus

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - An aquarium is mourning the loss of a sea turtle that’s been there for over a decade.

The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores said that 13-year-old Nimbus died on Wednesday afternoon at the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

We’re told the leucistic loggerhead sea turtle underwent emergency surgery there due to a recent decline in health. During the surgery, it was discovered that Nimbus had severe stomach disease and the difficult decision to euthanize was made.

Nimbus has been with the aquarium since arriving as a hatchling in August of 2010 when he was found during a nest excavation on Pine Knoll Shores beach.

After being brought to the aquarium, Nimbus was helped in overcoming mouth and nasal deformities and vision problems associated with leucism. Leucism is a rare genetic alteration found in animals, like albinism, which also caused Nimbus’ unique coloration, the aquarium said.

We’re told Nimbus’ health issues started in July 2023.

The aquarium said that it is developing a memorial opportunity for guests and staff to honor Nimbus.

