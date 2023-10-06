Advertise With Us
New pictures released of missing Lenoir County man

Dave Roseby
Dave Roseby(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office continues to ask for help locating a missing man.

Public Information Officer Byran Hanks said that the search continues for David Roseby. The man also goes by Dave.

These new pictures show Roseby in the La Grange area when he was last seen on August 16th and 17th.

Roseby could be in the La Grange or Goldsboro areas, officials say.

If you see him, call 911, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

The Lenoir County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to Roseby’s location.

