Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride expected to bring 900 cyclists to Kinston

Cyclists making their way to Kinston on the Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride
Cyclists making their way to Kinston on the Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Cyclists are heading to Kinston today for the Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride.

The Mountains to Coast Bike Rise is a 7-day cycling journey through North Carolina back roads and will end in Emerald Isle.

Friday’s route will take the cyclists from Tarboro to Kinston and cyclists will spend the night.

The ride is the 5th leg from Banner Elk to Emerald Isle and is expected to bring over 900 cyclists to the Kinston area.

Kinston is planning to entertain the cyclists with most of the entertainment at Pearson’s Park.

Cyclists pedal an average of 50-60 miles daily during The Mountains to the Coast Ride.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

Latest News

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Ophelia
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Ophelia
Saving Graces for Felines: Ophelia
Saving Graces for Felines: Ophelia
First Alert Forecast October 6, 2023
First Alert Forecast October 6, 2023
Hobson is wanted for murder by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.
Edgecombe County deputies looking for murder suspect