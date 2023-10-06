Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride expected to bring 900 cyclists to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Cyclists are heading to Kinston today for the Mountains to the Coast Bike Ride.

The Mountains to Coast Bike Rise is a 7-day cycling journey through North Carolina back roads and will end in Emerald Isle.

Friday’s route will take the cyclists from Tarboro to Kinston and cyclists will spend the night.

The ride is the 5th leg from Banner Elk to Emerald Isle and is expected to bring over 900 cyclists to the Kinston area.

Kinston is planning to entertain the cyclists with most of the entertainment at Pearson’s Park.

Cyclists pedal an average of 50-60 miles daily during The Mountains to the Coast Ride.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.