James Sprunt Community College hosts high schoolers for Manufacturing Day

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was an educational day for high schoolers at one Eastern Carolina community college.

James Sprunt Community College played host Friday to around 80 high schoolers for its Manufacturing Day.

We’re told that three programs were highlighted: industrial systems, electrical, and diesel.

The students rotated through five stations where companies discuss different career opportunities associated with the programs being highlighted.

