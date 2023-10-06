Advertise With Us
James Sprunt Community College hosts high schoolers for Manufacturing Day

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was an educational day for high schoolers at one Eastern Carolina community college.

James Sprunt Community College played host Friday to around 80 high schoolers for its Manufacturing Day.

We’re told that three programs were highlighted: industrial systems, electrical, and diesel.

The students rotated through five stations where companies discuss different career opportunities associated with the programs being highlighted.

