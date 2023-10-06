Inspiring night at 58th annual ECVC banquet in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a night of inspiration and celebration Thursday night for the 58th Anniversary Eastern Carolina Vocational Center banquet.

More than 400 people were in attendance at Rock Springs Center as the organization shined the spotlight on the work they do to employ people with disabilities who can and want to work.

The night featured an employee success story award winner, which went to Ben Grizzard.

The keynote speaker was Iraq War Veteran J.R. Martinez who is now an author and motivational speaker after suffering burns when his Humvee hit a roadside bomb. Those challenges didn’t stop him though. He went on to become an actor, appearing in All My Children and winning season 13 of Dancing with the Stars.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the ECVC banquet and Dave Jordan served as the emcee for the evening.

