Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck at the intersection of Highway 13 and Frog Level Road sent one person to the hospital.
Pitt County accident sends two to the hospital
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season

Latest News

FILE - Pictures of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted...
Man accused of killing 10 at Colorado supermarket in 2021 is ruled mentally competent to stand trial
In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer,...
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
The event started on September 30th in Banner Elk and ends October 7th in Emerald Isle.
Cycle North Carolina event rolls though cities and towns in the east
James Sprunt Community College hosts high schoolers for Manufacturing Day
James Sprunt Community College hosts high schoolers for Manufacturing Day