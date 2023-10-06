Health care clinic opens 8 weeks after it was forced to close following Martin General Hospital

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A clinic that was forced to close as a result of the Martin General Hospital closure has found a new home.

Whitley Lawrence and Reena Price, two family nurse practitioners, have had a tough journey.

“I actually was purchased by Martin General Hospital, which is Williamson Clinic Corporation, and then, of course, you know about two months ago when the bankruptcy occurred it kind of left all of our community without healthcare,” said Price.

After their previous clinic in Plymouth abruptly closed after ten years of being in business, leaving 200 weekly patients without primary care.

But now, their story has a happy ending or even a happy beginning with the grand opening of a brand new clinic just eight weeks after their last one closed.

“We are so excited after we heard about Martin General’s closure. The past weeks have been a complete nightmare until we came up with this new plan to open this clinic,” said Lawrence.

The clinic is now inside O’Neal’s Drug Store and we’re told it’s the first combination of a clinic pharmacy in Plymouth.

“It’s unique, but it’s also a perfect match. You come, you see a provider if you’re sick or whatever, you can have a prescription sent over, we can have a prescription filled and ready before you can get checked out, you know, and you can come over here before you leave so it makes things really easy,” said Neal O’Neal, the pharmacy owner.

Patients were lined up to seek health care as soon as the doors opened Friday.

“I’m just happy that it’s opened because we were pitiful, and the hospital stays crowded, so now they’ll get some relief from us,” said Roper resident Geraldine Norman.

The clinic says it will see any patient who is six months or older for wellness visits, same-day sick visits, chronic disease management, along with other illnesses.

Once all the credentialing is finalized, the clinic will also accept all major insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid.

