Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Health care clinic opens 8 weeks after it was forced to close following Martin General Hospital

Grand opening of new Healthcare Clinic in Plymouth after it was forced to close following...
Grand opening of new Healthcare Clinic in Plymouth after it was forced to close following Martin General Hospitals shut down.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A clinic that was forced to close as a result of the Martin General Hospital closure has found a new home.

Whitley Lawrence and Reena Price, two family nurse practitioners, have had a tough journey.

“I actually was purchased by Martin General Hospital, which is Williamson Clinic Corporation, and then, of course, you know about two months ago when the bankruptcy occurred it kind of left all of our community without healthcare,” said Price.

After their previous clinic in Plymouth abruptly closed after ten years of being in business, leaving 200 weekly patients without primary care.

But now, their story has a happy ending or even a happy beginning with the grand opening of a brand new clinic just eight weeks after their last one closed.

“We are so excited after we heard about Martin General’s closure. The past weeks have been a complete nightmare until we came up with this new plan to open this clinic,” said Lawrence.

The clinic is now inside O’Neal’s Drug Store and we’re told it’s the first combination of a clinic pharmacy in Plymouth.

“It’s unique, but it’s also a perfect match. You come, you see a provider if you’re sick or whatever, you can have a prescription sent over, we can have a prescription filled and ready before you can get checked out, you know, and you can come over here before you leave so it makes things really easy,” said Neal O’Neal, the pharmacy owner.

Patients were lined up to seek health care as soon as the doors opened Friday.

“I’m just happy that it’s opened because we were pitiful, and the hospital stays crowded, so now they’ll get some relief from us,” said Roper resident Geraldine Norman.

The clinic says it will see any patient who is six months or older for wellness visits, same-day sick visits, chronic disease management, along with other illnesses.

Once all the credentialing is finalized, the clinic will also accept all major insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck at the intersection of Highway 13 and Frog Level Road sent one person to the hospital.
Pitt County accident sends one person to the hospital
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season

Latest News

Dave Roseby
New pictures released of missing Lenoir County man
James Sprunt Community College Manufacturing Day.
James Sprunt Community College hosts high schoolers for Manufacturing Day
Albert J. Ellis Airport celebrated 10-millionth passenger.
Albert J. Ellis Airport celebrates 10-millionth passenger
Stephen Mills is charged by deputies with inappropriately touching students.
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective
UPDATE: Inappropriate touching happened on Edgecombe Co. school bus, according to detective