Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

FUR BABY FRIDAY: HATTERAS is looking for forever snuggies!

Sweet 5-month-old Hound mix pup
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Hatteras and events later this month
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named Hatteras whose a 5-month-old Hound mix.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes Hatteras would thrive the most...

HSEC: HATTERAS
HSEC: HATTERAS(WITN)

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about HATTERAS...

“Hatteras is sweet as sweet can be. She’s a little timid at first, but once she gets acquainted with her surroundings, she’s good as gold. Even with her slight timidness, her tail never stops wagging. She’s very excited to meet knew people and explore new surroundings. I think that she’d probably do best with someone who is active, outdoorsy and would take her with them wherever they go. She’d be your absolute best ‘Adventure Buddy’ and ‘Partner-in-Crime’ for life.” -Natalie

HSEC: HATTERAS + WITN's NATALIE PARSONS
HSEC: HATTERAS + WITN's NATALIE PARSONS(WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina recently took to social media to let the public know that its in urgent need of a few items and kindly asking for DONATIONS.

HSEC: DONATIONS
HSEC: DONATIONS(WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER
HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER(WITN)

Don’t forget about the PUPS ON THE PAMLICO event is happening on Friday, October 6:

HSEC: PUPS ON THE PAMLICO
HSEC: PUPS ON THE PAMLICO(WITN)

HSEC is also hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event this October, and WITN’s Natalie Parsons will be there supporting the cause as Emcee so be sure to mark your calendar ahead of time!

HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023)
HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023)(WITN)

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan who says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER
FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck at the intersection of Highway 13 and Frog Level Road sent one person to the hospital.
Pitt County accident sends two to the hospital
Roanoke Orthopedics has found new life after Agape Health Services became its new owner.
UPDATE: One of five clinics set for closure in Martin County under new ownership; Plymouth clinic aiming to reopen
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department Troy Thompson graphic.
Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department mourning death of firefighter
Luis Martinez was located hiding in the woods using a drone with FLIR technology that looked...
Deputies use drone to locate wanted man in Beaufort County
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season

Latest News

Grand opening of new Healthcare Clinic in Plymouth after it was forced to close following...
Healthcare clinic opens 8 weeks after it was forced to close following Martin General Hospital
Dave Roseby
New pictures released of missing Lenoir County man
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Hatteras and events later this month
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Hatteras and events later this month
James Sprunt Community College Manufacturing Day.
James Sprunt Community College hosts high schoolers for Manufacturing Day