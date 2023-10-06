FUR BABY FRIDAY: HATTERAS is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named Hatteras whose a 5-month-old Hound mix.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes Hatteras would thrive the most...

HSEC: HATTERAS (WITN)

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about HATTERAS...

“Hatteras is sweet as sweet can be. She’s a little timid at first, but once she gets acquainted with her surroundings, she’s good as gold. Even with her slight timidness, her tail never stops wagging. She’s very excited to meet knew people and explore new surroundings. I think that she’d probably do best with someone who is active, outdoorsy and would take her with them wherever they go. She’d be your absolute best ‘Adventure Buddy’ and ‘Partner-in-Crime’ for life.” -Natalie

HSEC: HATTERAS + WITN's NATALIE PARSONS (WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina recently took to social media to let the public know that its in urgent need of a few items and kindly asking for DONATIONS.

HSEC: DONATIONS (WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER (WITN)

Don’t forget about the PUPS ON THE PAMLICO event is happening on Friday, October 6:

HSEC: PUPS ON THE PAMLICO (WITN)

HSEC is also hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event this October, and WITN’s Natalie Parsons will be there supporting the cause as Emcee so be sure to mark your calendar ahead of time!

HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023) (WITN)

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan who says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER (WITN)

