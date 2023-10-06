Advertise With Us
Edgecombe County deputies looking for murder suspect

Hobson is wanted for murder by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is asking the public to help them find a person wanted for murder.

The Edgecombe County Sherriff’s Office is looking for Virgil Hobson.

Deputies say the 32-year-old is wanted for the death of John Davis in Sharpsburg on August 7th.

Hobson is wanted for 1st-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

His last known address is 261 Camland Circle Sharpsburg, NC.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 252-641-7911.

